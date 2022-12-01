James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3' First Official Trailer

"We'll all fly away together… one last time." Marvel has revealed the first official trailer for James Gunn's sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, landing in theaters next May to kick off the Summer 2023 movie season. This new trailer comes straight from Brazil's Comic-Con, giving us a first taste of next year's Marvel Studios offerings. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally the Guardians of the Galaxy on a mission to defend the universe and protect one of their own. This series continues after Volume 2 (in 2017) and the Guardians Holiday Special this year, taking us into the next phase of the MCU. The usual cast is back: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, and Elizabeth Debicki, with some very special guests this time including Sylvester Stallone, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova. This is an extra emotional trailer, focusing on the team's dynamics while they look back at where they all came from - with a glimpse of Rocket's origin story as a young raccoon. I'm in!! Always ready to go on a trip with James Gunn.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, on YouTube:

It's time to face the music. Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians once and for all if it's not successful. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is once again written and directed by the American writer / filmmaker James Gunn, director of the movies Slither, Super, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and DC's The Suicide Squad previously, plus this year's Guardians Holiday Special; he also wrote the screenplay for Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead and Greg McLean's The Belko Experiment. Based on the comic book characters created by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning. Produced by Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios. Disney will debut Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 in theaters everywhere starting on May 5th, 2023 kicking off the summer movie season. First impression? Thoughts?