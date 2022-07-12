James Ponsoldt's Coming-of-Age 'Summering' Film Official Trailer

"I don't want this weekend to end… I don't want 'us' to end." Bleecker Street has revealed an official trailer for an indie coming-of-age film titled Summering, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This is the newest film from acclaimed director James Ponsoldt, who has been one of our Sundance favorites for more than a decade, directing Off the Black, Smashed, The Spectacular Now, and The End of the Tour previously. During their last days of summer and of childhood -- the weekend before middle school begins -- four girls struggle with the harsh truths of growing up and embark on a mysterious adventure. It's pretty much a remake of Stand By Me, but with four girls instead, and a few different twists thrown in. The cast features Lia Barnett, Lake Bell, Sarah Cooper, Ashley Madekwe, Madalen Mills, Megan Mullally, Eden Grace Redfield, and Sanai Victoria. I caught this at Sundance and it's a very good film, and I'm glad they're releasing it in the summer because it fits right in now. Get a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for James Ponsoldt's Summering, direct from YouTube:

