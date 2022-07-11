Jamie Foxx in Vampire Killer Action Movie 'Day Shift' Official Trailer

"Welcome to the Day Shift!" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for an action film titled Day Shift, a new vampire hunter thriller from a stuntman named JJ Perry making his feature directorial debut. This almost seems a bit like Netflix trying their hand at making a Blade movie (or franchise?) without the original IP to work with. Here's the pitch: A hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. Sounds cool. Starring Jamie Foxx as "B. Jablonski", vampire killer, plus Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, & Zion Broadnax. It's wild they're promoting this as "from the guys who taught John Wick how to kick ass" but sure. It's fun to see theem getting back to the ol' vampires are bad guys not good trope. Lock 'n load.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for JJ Perry's Day Shift, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. Day Shift is directed by stuntman turned filmmaker J.J. Perry, making his feature directorial debut with this film after working as a stunt coordinator / stuntman on many big Hollywood features previously (incl. Beowulf, Edge of Darkness, Get the Gringo, Gangster Squad, Ender's Game, John Wick, Bloodshot, The Dark Tower, Skyscraper, F9). The screenplay is written by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten; from a story by Tyler Tice. It's produced by Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates Redick, Chad Stahelski, and Jason Spitz. Netflix will debut Perry's Day Shift streaming on Netflix worldwide starting August 12th, 2022 this summer. Who's down for this?