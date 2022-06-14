Jane Austen Adaptation 'Persuasion' Trailer Starring Dakota Johnson

"I would've been a far happier woman in keeping him than I have been in giving him up." Oh my, playing with our hearts again Ms. Johnson. Netflix has revealed an official trailer for Persuasion, the latest Jane Austen adaptation coming to the big screen this year. This film is made by a British theater director who is directing her first feature film. Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love? Always the most important question. Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities, but she must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Dakota Johnson stars as Anne, with a cast including Cosmo Jarvis, Richard E. Grant, Henry Golding, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Ben Bailey-Smith, Yolanda Kettle, Nia Towle, & Izuka Hoyle. Looks exactly like what you'd expect a direct Jane Austen adaptation to look like. Fancy prose, and lots of longing.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Carrie Cracknell's Persuasion, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she once sent away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel. Persuasion is directed by British theater director Carrie Cracknell, making her feature directorial debut in film after directing for the stage, with plays including A Doll's House, Medea, and The Deep Blue Sea previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Ron Bass & Alice Victoria Winslow; based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen first published in 1817. Produced by Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie, and MRC Film. Netflix will debut Cracknell's Persuasion streaming on Netflix starting July 15th, 2022 this summer. Interested?