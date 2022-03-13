Jane Campion & Maggie Gyllenhaal Win 2022 Directors Guild Awards

This weekend, the winners of the 74th Annual DGA Awards were announced in Los Angeles. We're in the last few weeks of the awards season this year, with only a few big ones left to go. This year, the New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion won the top prize for Best Film for The Power of the Dog, along with Maggie Gyllenhaal winning Best First Film for The Lost Daughter. Loved both of these films and I'm very happy for both of them to win. This is the first time ever in DGA history that two women have won both of these awards together. In addition, Stanley Nelson won the Documentary prize for his superb film Attica (watch the trailer); and filmmaker Barry Jenkins won the Series prize for his show The Underground Railroad. The Directors Guild Awards are one of the premiere prizes in Hollywood, honoring "Outstanding Directorial Achievement" in many different categories. Congrats to all of the winners and all of the nominees this year.

The winners of the Directors Guild of America Outstanding Directorial Achievement Awards for 2021 were announced on Saturday, March 12th, during the 74th Annual DGA Awards Dinner at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. You can check out the full list of this year big's winners, which also includes other honors for directing for TV series and commercials, via the official DGA website. Congrats to Campion!

For the 74th annual DGA Awards honoring films from 2021, The Power of the Dog's director Jane Campion won over fellow filmmaker nominees: Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Steven Spielberg for West Side Story, and Denis Villeneuve for Dune. An outstanding set of nominees, though I'd remove Branagh (I did not care for Belfast much) and put in Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car or Sian Heder for CODA instead. As for the Best First-Time Feature, The Lost Daughter's Maggie Gyllenhaal won over fellow nominees: Rebecca Hall for Passing, Tatiana Huezo for Prayers for the Stolen, Lin-Manuel Miranda for tick, tick… Boom!, and also Michael Sarnoski for Pig. All of ten of these films are worth seeing if you haven't watched them yet. Congrats to all of the nominees and honorees from 2021. Coming up next, the Academy Awards are on March 27th wrapping up the 2021 awards season.

Also from this year's awards: Spike Lee was given the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Joseph P. Reidy was given the Frank Capra Achievement Award for an Assistant Director or Unit Production Manager in recognition of career achievement in the industry. The previous winners of the Directors Guild Award prize include: Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water (2017), Alfonso Cuarón for Roma (2018), Sam Mendes for 1917 (2019), and Chloe Zhao for Nomadland (2020). The DGA Awards have been given out since 1948.