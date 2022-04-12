Japanese Teaser for Makoto Shinkai's New Film 'Suzume no Tojimari'

Opening our imaginations this November. Toho in Japan has revealed the first 45-second teaser trailer for Suzume no Tojimari, the latest from acclaimed animation filmmaker Makoto Shinkai - best known for his films Your Name and Weathering with You recently. The title roughly translates to Suzume's Door-Locking or Closing Suzume's Door, involving mysterious doors that open all over Japan. This is currently set for release in Japan in November, but has no other international dates yet. A modern action adventure road story where a 17-year-old girl named Suzume helps a mysterious young man close doors from the outer side that are releasing disasters all over in Japan. The anime film features character design by Masayoshi Tanaka, art direction by Takumi Tanji, and animation by Kenichi Tsuchiya, but no voice cast has been confirmed yet. This is a lovely first look teaser, with some of Shinkai's signature shots and style on display. I'm still not entirely sure what she will discover behind this door, but I'm very curious to see more footage.

Here's the first Japanese teaser (+ posters) for Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari, from YouTube:

Suzume, a 17-year-old girl living in a quiet town in Kyushu meets a young man on the road who says, "I'm looking for a door." Suzume follows him and finds a door in an abandoned building in the mountains. It was as if it was the only place left standing after the collapse. An old, worn-out door. As if drawn by something, Suzume reaches for the door… Soon, doors begin to open one after another all over Japan. But, as misfortune will come from the other side of the door. The door that opens must be closed, they say. "The stars, the setting sun, and the morning sky. The place where I wandered into… There was a sky where all time seemed to melt together." Led by the mysterious door, Suzume's "journey of closing the door" begins. Suzume no Tojimari or すずめの戸締まり, roughly translated as Suzume's Door Closing, is both written and directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, of the films The Place Promised in Our Early Days, 5 Centimeters Per Second, Children Who Chase Lost Voices, The Garden of Words, Your Name, and Weathering with You previously previously. This new film is set to open first in Japan starting November 2022 this fall. No US release has been set - stay tuned. Head to the film's official website. First impression?