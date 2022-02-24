Jared Leto & Anne Hathaway in Official Trailer for 'WeCrashed' Series

"Who wins in a fight - the smart guy, or the crazy guy?" Apple TV has debuted a full-length official trailer for the series WeCrashed, about another business flop story. Arriving on Apple streaming this March. The series tells the story of the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible. "Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?" Oh we all know what happened, but of course it makes for a good TV show to watch narcissistic, vane people make greedy, foolish mistakes. Too many stories like this. Starring Jared Leto as Adam Neumann, Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann, and Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey. This does look like a wild & fun series to watch.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series WeCrashed, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Apple TV+'s WeCrashed series here, for the first look again.

The rise and fall of the future of work. Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its valuation dropped $40 billion. What happened…? Apple TV+'s WeCrashed is created by, executive produced by, and showrun by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. They also wrote the scripts for the series. additional executive producers are Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, Natalie Sandy, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, Aaron Hart, Charlie Gogolak, and the filmmakers John Requa & Glenn Ficarra. Featuring episodes directed by Tinge Krishnan (of the films Junkhearts, Been So Long), Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini (of the films American Splendor, The Nanny Diaries, The Extra Man, Girl Most Likely, Ten Thousand Saints), and John Requa & Glenn Ficarra (of the films I Love You Phillip Morris, Crazy Stupid Love, Focus, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot previously). Apple will release the WeCrashed series streaming on Apple TV+ starting March 18th, 2022 coming soon. Who's interested?