Jason Momoa Takes Us into Dreamlands in 'Slumberland' First Look

"This is the world of dreams… you can wish for whatever you want here." Netflix has revealed the first look teaser trailer for Slumberland, the new Francis Lawrence-directed fantasy adventure movie (for the whole family!!) arriving this fall. In-between wrapping up The Hunger Games saga and starting work on making The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is filming now, Lawrence made this movie. A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again. Lawrence is a visual filmmaker who knows how to make magical worlds feel grounded & real, and he brings that splendor to this story. Jason Momoa co-stars as Flip, with Marlow Barkley as Nemo, and a cast including Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, and Humberly González. This almost looks like Inception but if it was made for kids, especially dropping a "you can jump from dream to dream" line. This seems like it might be tons of fun, but I'd prefer to watch it on a big screen not on my TV at home.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Francis Lawrence's Slumberland, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Slumberland takes audiences to a magical place, a dreamworld where precocious Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on the adventure of a lifetime. After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, the young Nemo's idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O'Dowd). Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip, a rough-around-the-edges, lovable outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide. She and Flip soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again. Slumberland is directed by filmmaker Francis Lawrence, director of Constantine, I Am Legend, Water for Elephants, Red Sparrow, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire + Mockingjay 1 & 2, and Red Sparrow previously. The screenplay is written by David Guion and Michael Handelman. Netflix will release Slumberland streaming on Netflix starting November 18th, 2022 this fall. First impression?