Jason Momoa is a Desert Runner in Western 'The Last Manhunt' Trailer

"This is not the way… Peace doesn't follow death, does it?" Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie western thriller titled The Last Manhunt, directed by the actor Christian Camargo. This hasn't played at any fests and still doesn't have a release date, but it should be out pretty soon. Set in 1909, when a reputed murder sparks a Shakespearean tragedy, Willie Boy accidentally shoots his love interest's father after a confrontation gone wrong. With President Taft coming to town soon, a local sheriff decides to lead two Native American trackers seeking justice for their fallen tribal leader. Based on a true story told by the Chemehuevi tribe, the film features a primarily Native American ensemble cast. Lead by Jason Momoa as Willie, the film features Lily Gladstone, Martin Sensmeier, Mainei Kinimaka, Zahn McClarnon, Raoul Max Trujillo, Brandon Oakes, and Tantoo Cardinal. This looks like a bunch of friends went out and made a film in the desert, but it also seems like a worthy Native American story to tell. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Christian Camargo's The Last Manhunt, direct from YouTube:

Set in 1909, amidst the dying Old West… Willie Boy (Jason Momoa), a long distance Desert Runner by Chemehuevi tradition, falls in love with young native beauty, Carlota. But Carlota's father, a Chemehuevi shaman and local tribal leader, refuses to let the young couple be together. In a fatal confrontation, Carlota's father falls dead to an accidental gun shot and the young lovers flee to the sun enslaved Mohave desert. The local sheriff leads a mounted posse armed with fire power and two Native American trackers seeking justice for their "murdered" tribal leader. Willie Boy and Carlota evade capture outlasting the men and their horses. However, fake news stories meant to sell papers adds to the mounting pressure to capture Willie Boy. In a desert that purifies all, the search for Willie Boy forces everyone to face their own demons in this tragic tale of love, death, & desert heat. The Last Manhunt is directed by American actor / filmmaker Christian Camargo, director of the film Days and Nights previously and nothing else. The screenplay is written by Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, from a story by Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. Saban Films will debut The Last Manhunt but no official release date is set yet - stay tuned. Who wants to watch?