Javier Bardem in Spanish Comedy 'The Good Boss' New US Trailer

"You think you can make a huge scene in front of everyone?" Cohen Media Group has revealed an official US trailer for an award-winning Spanish film titled The Good Boss, which already opened in Spain last fall. This film premiered at the 2021 San Sebastian Film Festival, and ended up with 20 nominations to the 36th Goya Awards, winning six awards in total including Best Picture, Director, Actor, Screenplay, Score. Julio Blanco, the charismatic and manipulative owner of a family-run factory making industrial scales in a Spanish provincial town, meddles in the lives of his employees in an attempt to win an award for business excellence. Hoping to resolve any problems from his workers in enough time, crossing all the lines in the process. Javier Bardem stars as Blanco, with Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor, Óscar de la Fuente, Sonia Almarcha, Fernando Albizu, Tarik Rmili, and Rafa Castejón. This looks like another good film about how terrible most corporations are, even when they pretend to be good and get awards, they're still run by idiots who treat their workers like crap. And this looks especially funny, too! Have a look below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Fernando León de Aranoa's The Good Boss, from YouTube:

Básculas Blanco (Javier Bardem), a Spanish company producing industrial scales in a provincial Spanish town, awaits the imminent visit from a committee which holds its fate in their hands as to whether they merit a local "Business Excellence" award. Everything has to be perfect when the time comes. Working against the clock, the company's proprietor, Blanco pulls out all the stops to address and resolve issues with his employees, crossing every imaginable line in the process. The Good Boss, originally known as El Buen Patrón in Spanish, is both written and directed by Spanish writer / filmmaker Fernando León de Aranoa, director of the films Familie, Barrio, Mondays in the Sun, Princesses, Amador, A Perfect Day, and Loving Pablo previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 San Sebastian Film Festival last year, and also played at the London Film Festival. The film already opened in Spain in fall of 2021. Cohen Media will debut The Good Boss in select US theaters starting August 26th, 2022 this summer. Anyone interested?