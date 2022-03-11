'Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story' Music Documentary Official Trailer

"Music and sounds and flavors. The air is thick – not with just humidity." Sony Classics has revealed the first official trailer for Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story, a documentary about the iconic New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. It's premiering at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival - kicking off this weekend. A film that not only captures the signature annual music and cultural event that has been called America's greatest festival in all of its beauty and glory, but also delves deep into the rich culture of The Big Easy. Co-directed by Frank Marshall, Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story weaves together live performances and interviews from the 50th anniversary of the iconic festival, featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry, along with a wealth of archival documentary footage from the past half century. Featuring appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Buffett, Katy Perry, Earth, Wind & Fire, and many others. Yeah this looks wonderful! A celebration of music & jazz & good vibes & the New Orleans culture. I want to go! "There's soul in this city."

Official trailer (+ poster) for Marshall & Suffern's doc Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story, from YouTube:

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, aka "Jazz Fest," is the signature annual music and cultural event of the city and has been called America’s greatest festival. Celebrating the music, food, and arts and crafts of all of Louisiana since 1970, Jazz Fest is an essential showcase of the rich heritage of the region, and hundreds of thousands attend the event each year. Local music heroes are joined on 14 stages by some of the most important figures in entertainment, highlighting the connections between Louisiana culture and the world. Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story is directed by acclaimed doc filmmakers Frank Marshall (The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name) & Ryan Suffern (Out & Around, Finding Oscar). The film is premiering at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival this month. Sony Pictures Classics will then release the Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story doc in select US theaters starting sometime later in spring 2022. Your thoughts? You dig?