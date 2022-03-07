Jealousy & Lust in 'Deep Water' Trailer with Affleck & Ana de Armas

"This isn't a game, Melinda…" "It's always been a game." Hulu has debuted the sultry full trailer for the psychological thriller Deep Water, about a married couple who have fallen out of love. The film stars Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas and will be available to stream on Hulu this month. This is the project when Affleck & de Armas first met and started dating, though their romance seems a lot like the plot of the film strangely. Their loveless marriage is held together only by a precarious arrangement whereby, in order to avoid the messiness of divorce, Melinda is allowed to take any number of lovers as long as she doesn't desert her family. But her husband becomes a suspect when her lovers start showing up dead. Is he the one with a problem or is something else going on? The cast also includes Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi, Dash Mihok, and Kristen Connolly. "The love story is never the whole story." This looks like Affleck & de Armas are at the top of their game, as for the film? Not so sure.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Adrian Lyne's Deep Water, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Adrian Lyne's Deep Water here, to peek at the first look again.

A married couple (Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas) who have fallen out of love with each other begin playing deadly mind games. A well-to-do husband who allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. Deep Water is directed by acclaimed, Oscar-nominated English filmmaker Adrian Lyne, director of many great films including Foxes, Flashdance, 9½ Weeks, Fatal Attraction, Jacob's Ladder, Indecent Proposal, Lolita, and Unfaithful most recently in 2002. The screenplay is written by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, adapted from the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith. Originally published in 1957. The film is produced by Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Anthony Katagas, Arnon Milchan, Steven Zaillian. 20th Century Fox will release Lyne's Deep Water streaming on Hulu starting March 18th, 2022 coming up later this month. Planning to watch this?