Jean Dujardin in Full Trailer for French Anti-Terrorism Film 'Novembre'

"Where were you on November 13?" An official French trailer (with English subtitles included) has debuted for the film Novembre, also known as just November, a reference to the November 13th, 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris. The film premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival playing Out of Competition, the latest from French director Cédric Jimenez. The intense thriller follows the Anti-Terrorism unit's attempt to hunt down anyone involved in the attacks in the days following the terror. The film stars Jean Dujardin as the leader of the police division, with an ensemble cast featuring Anaïs Demoustier, Sandrine Kiberlain, Jérémie Renier, Lyna Khoudri, Cédric Kahn, Sofian Khammes, Sami Outalbali, Stéphane Bak, Annabelle Lengronne, and Raphaël Quenard. This isn't the most impressive trailer overall, but it does have an intense build up as they send more police out to arrest and interrogate. Will they find all the guys?

Here's the full French trailer (+ original teaser) for Cédric Jimenez's Novembre, direct from YouTube:

Plunge into the heart of the Anti-Terrorist investigation during the emotional 5-day manhunt following the November 13 (13/11/2015) terrorist attacks. November, also known as Novembre in French, is directed by the French filmmaker Cédric Jimenez, director of the films Paris Under Watch, The Connection, The Man with the Iron Heart, and The Stronghold previously. The screenplay is by Olivier Demangel. Produced by Mathias Rubin and Hugo Sélignac. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Out of Competition section. The film will open first in France starting early October this fall. No other release dates have been set for November yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's interested?