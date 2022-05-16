Jeff Bridges Must Reconcile His Past in 'The Old Man' Series Trailer

"You have no idea what I did… Who I was…" "There's no limit to the damage he'll do, or the things he'll destroy." FX on Hulu has revealed an official trailer for The Old Man, a CIA thriller action series arriving this summer. This has the exact same plot as literally EVERY other assassin movie the last few years, but the only difference is that it stars Jeff freakin' Bridges! Which is exactly what makes this look like a must watch. Dan Chase is a former CIA operative who has been living off the grid for quite some time. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative must go on the run. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald, whom he is forced to partner up with as he fights for the truth. Jeff Bridges stars as "The Old Man" Dan, along with John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, and Gbenga Akinnagbe. Maybe I just love dogs, but it makes me happy to see Dan rolling around with his dogs kicking ass. The writing in this series is what seems to make it so much better than all these other movies just like it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for FX's series The Old Man, direct from FX's YouTube:

The Old Man centers on Dan Chase who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, a highly trained special ops contractor is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant. The Old Man features episodes directed by Jet Wilkinson, Jon Watts (of the Spider-Man movies), and Zetna Fuentes. It's developed by Robert Levine and Jonathan E. Steinberg, with writing by Daphne Olive. Based on the bestselling novel by Thomas Perry. FX Networks will debut The Old Man series streaming on Hulu starting June 16th, 2022 coming soon. Who wants to watch?