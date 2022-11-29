Jeff Fahey & Nathalie Cox in Island Romance Film 'One Year Off' Trailer

"What if we just start fresh here. This place is special." Lionsgate has revealed a trailer for a cheesy comedy called One Year Off, landing in February early next year on VOD. This film seems to be skipping theaters because eeesh it does not look good. Heartbroken Claire's wine-fueled post-breakup pity-party in London is crashed by her old friend Ben calling from New York City. He has inherited his unknown father's gorgeous beachfront house and club in the Caribbean island of Nevis, West Indies, and he wants her and the old crew to join him for a week while he absorbs this news. In love with the island, and thrilled to be back together again like the good old days, they unanimously decide to stay for year-one year off to reset their lives. This was filmed as a pandemic project on the island of Nevis (see Google Maps) as a strategy to bring money to the island during the COVID shutdowns in early 2021. Starring Jeff Fahey, Nathalie Cox, Chad Michael Collins, Antonio Fargas, and Ray Fearon. Looks pretty awful, nothing more than a bad tourism promo.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Philippe Martinez's One Year Off, direct from YouTube:

Need a long beach vacation with your besties right now? Then come laugh, love, and lavish in One Year Off. The fun starts as Claire (Nathalie Cox) and her pals are invited to the West Indies by their friend Ben (Jeff Fahey), who just inherited an island getaway. To pass the long days, they start a business hosting beachfront weddings, resulting in both awesome success and hilarious disaster. Meanwhile, the sun and scenery put Claire, Ben, and their posse in the mood for romance. Will the next wedding be one of theirs? One Year Off is directed by French producer / filmmaker Philippe Martinez, director of the films Citizen Verdict, Wake of Death, The Steam Experiment, Viktor, General Commander, Shooting Paul, Mr Mayfair, A Song to Kill For, and A Week in Paradise previously. The screenplay is written by Stewart Thomson. Produced by Alan Latham & Philippe Martinez. It was filmed entirely on the islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Lionsgate releases One Year Off direct-to-VOD services on February 7th, 2023 early next year. Anyone?