Jemaine Clement Plays a Sexual Healing Guru in 'Nude Tuesday' Trailer

"She's hit maximum arousal." An early trailer is out for a film titled Nude Tuesday, which is premiering this month at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. We missed this trailer when it first dropped in April, but fun to catch up with it now before its festival debut. A suburban couple goes to a new-age retreat as a last ditch attempt to save their marriage. Their path to reconnection is riddled with hilarity and humiliation as they seek to find themselves & each other. The craziest part: spoken entirely in an improvised, gibberish-esque language with subtitles created by contributing writers globally after release, Nude Tuesday is an utterly singular excursion into miscommunication, full frontal nudity and self-discovery. The film stars Jackie van Beek, Damon Herriman, and Jemaine Clement. This does look absurd, not only all the gibberish but everything happening in it, making fun of these spiritual retreats. I've got to see this! It should be hilarious.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Armagan Ballantyne's Nude Tuesday, direct from YouTube:

In an effort to rekindle the spark in their troubled marriage, 40-somethings Laura (Jackie Van Beek) and Bruno (Damon Herriman) head out to a three day couples' retreat run by the infamous relationship and sexual healing guru Bjorg Rasmussen (Jemaine Clement). Upon arrival, the path to their reconnection is met with hilarious and increasingly absurd farce. Nude Tuesday is directed by New Zealand filmmaker Armagan Ballantyne, making her second feature after directing The Strength of Water previously, plus a few short films. The screenplay is written by Jackie van Beek, from a story by Armagan Ballantyne & Jackie van Beek. The subtitles are written by Julia Davis. Produced by Emma Slade, Virginia Whitwell and Nick Batzias. This will be premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival coming up this month. The film opens in New Zealand + Australia this June, but no US release date is set. First impression? Who wants to see this?