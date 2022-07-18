Jena Malone Wants to Get Adopted in 'Adopting Audrey' Film Trailer

"You are sane, approximately." "Sane as you are." Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Adopting Audrey (formerly known as Porcupine at its festival premiere), an awkward sort of dramedy from filmmaker M. Cahill. Not to be confused with the other Mike Cahill (of Another Earth, I Origins) this Mike Cahill now goes by M Cahill, and directed the indie hit King of California with Michael Douglas back in 2007. This is only his second feature film. Jena Malone stars as Audrey, an "adult woman" who puts herself up for adoption and forms a bond with the misanthropic patriarch of her adoptive family. Based on a true story. The cast also features Robert Hunger-Bühler, Brooke Bloom, Will Rogers, and Emily Kuroda. This actually looks like a nice, sweet little indie flick. Malone looks like Evan Rachel Wood or even Andrea Riseborough in this; I love her style with the short hair and quirky attitude. It's worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for M. Cahill's Adopting Audrey, direct from YouTube:

Audrey (Jena Malone) is a restless woman in a constant state of transition but yearns for more permanent roots. Ultimately putting herself up for adult adoption, she connects with a family and forms an unlikely bond with the misanthropic patriarch. Adopting Audrey, formerly known as Porcupine, is both written and directed by American filmmaker M. Cahill (aka Mike Cahill), making his second feature after directing the indie film King of California years ago. Produced by M. Cahill, Joanna Colbert, and Lawrence Inglee. This initially premiered at the 2021 Woodstock Film Festival last year, and also played at the 2022 Sarasota Film Festival. Veritcal will debut Adopting Audrey in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 26th, 2022.