Jeon Jong-seo in Wacky Thriller 'Mona Lisa & The Blood Moon' Trailer

"If you see this girl - do not look in her eyes!!" Saban Films has debuted a trailer for a wacky superpowers thriller titled Mona Lisa & The Blood Moon, the latest from filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour (best known for A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night). This first premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival a year ago, but so many critics hate that it has been forgotten until now. The film is a "mind-bending adventure" set in the swampy neon-lit streets of New Orleans. At its center is a girl with strange and dangerous abilities who escapes from a mental asylum and rejoins the chaos of modern-day civilization, on the hedonistic streets of the French Quarter. It stars Jeon Jong-seo (from Burning) as Mona, Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson, Altonio Jackson, Ed Skrein, and Evan Whitten. I really, really did not like this watching it in Venice, it's trashy and hollow and aimless. That might be just what some of you want to see, and if so, then have fun.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Ana Lily Amirpour's Mona Lisa and The Blood Moon, from YouTube:

Kate Hudson & Jun Jong Seo star in this mind-bending thriller from director Ana Lily Amirpour. When a struggling single-mother befriends a mysterious mental institute escapee with supernatural powers, she sees a lucrative opportunity to make some fast cash. But when they draw the attention of a detective (Craig Robinson), their luck starts to run out as the cops close in on their crime-spree. Mona Lisa and The Blood Moon is both written and directed by British-born American genre filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour, director of the films A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and The Bad Batch previously, plus music videos and many short films. Produced by John Lesher, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, and Dylan Weathered. This initially premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival last year. Saban Films will release Mona Lisa and The Blood Moon in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 30th, 2022 coming up. Look any good?