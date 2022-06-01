Jeremy Allen White is a Chef in Chicago in 'The Bear' Series Trailer

"I have every intention of turning this into a respectable place of business… eventually." FX on Hulu has revealed an official trailer for one of their new comedy series coming up titled The Bear, about a chef in Chicago. Carmen Berzatto, a brilliant young chef from the fine-dining world is forced to return home to run his family sandwich shop - the Original Beef of Chicagoland (which exists in real-life as Al's #1 Italian Beef) - after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing reality of trading in Michelin star restaurants for a small kitchen filled with strong-willed, defiant staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the loss of his brother. The series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Matty Matheson. It looks way better than most TV series, with some nice cinematography better than most indie films. This is seriously worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Christopher Storer's series The Bear, direct from FX's YouTube:

A hot kitchen, family, Chicago, and the occasional searing burn. FX's new comedy series The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As the young chef Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family. The Bear is a series created by and directed by comedy filmmaker Christopher Storer, a TV director with work on "The Comedy Lineup", "Dickinson", and "Ramy" previously, as well as numerous comedy specials. With writing by Alex O'Keefe and Christopher Storer. Executive produced by Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Nate Matteson, Hiro Murai, and Storer. FX will debut The Bear series streaming on Hulu starting on June 23rd.