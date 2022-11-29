Jesse Eisenberg's 'When You Finish Saving The World' Trailer from A24

"Ziggy, are you happy?" A24 has revealed an official trailer for Jesse Eisenberg's feature directorial debut called When You Finish Saving The World, which first premiered 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It is being released by A24 in theaters in exactly a year from its initial premiere, in January 2023 starting out in art house cinemas. Evelyn and her oblivious son Ziggy seek out replacements for each other as Evelyn desperately tries to parent an unassuming teenager at her shelter, while Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant young woman at school. Starring Academy-Award winner Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, with Billy Bryk, Alisha Boe, Jack Justice, Jay O. Sanders, Eleonore Hendricks, and Catherine Haun. Featuring original music by Emile Mosseri, Finn Wolfhard, and Jesse Eisenberg. I first saw this at Sundance (read our review) and it's good, but not a knock out. There is some smart commentary about social media obsession and young hypocrisy and how we can overcome all of this. Check it out below.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Jesse Eisenberg's When You Finish Saving The World, from YouTube:

Evelyn (Julianne Moore) has devoted herself to helping people in hard times, but she struggles to connect with her son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet star oblivious to the problems of the world. As Evelyn attempts to become a parent figure to an unassuming teenager she meets at her shelter, and Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant and politically conscious young woman at his high school, this emotional comedy reveals a funny and sharply perceptive portrait of a mother and son who may seem at odds but who are more alike than either would care to admit. When You Finish Saving The World is both written and directed by American actor Jesse Eisenberg, making his feature directorial debut after one short and some executive producing recently. It's produced by Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Emma Stone. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A24 will release Eisenberg's When You Finish Saving The World in select US theaters starting on January 20th, 2023 early next year. Good?