Jessica Biel is an Axe Murderer in True Crime Series 'Candy' Teaser

"Prior to June 13th, did you like Betty Gore?" Hulu has revealed the first teaser trailer for Candy, a true crime murder mystery series coming to Hulu this summer. True crime is such a popular subgenre they're churning out these kind of stories left and right for all the streaming services to play non-stop, just because audiences love to eat them up. Candy is set in Texas in 1980 and is based on the true story of killer Candy Montgomery and her victim, Betty Gore. Jessica Biel plays Montgomery Candy, who seemingly had it all - a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs - so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax? Indeed an intriguing question… Co-starring Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore, with Raúl Esparza, Sharon Conley, Dash McCloud, Aven Lotz, and Antonella Rose. This looks quite chilling, but it doesn't look as sharp as some of these other true crime series. Have a look.

Here's the very first teaser trailer for Hulu's series Candy, direct from YouTube:

Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel) is a housewife in the 1980s and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results. Candy is a series created by Robin Veith and Nick Antosca. Featuring episodes directed by filmmakers Michael Uppendahl (Adam, "Ray Donovan", "Fargo", "American Crime Story") and Jennifer Getzinger (Blue Christmas, "Outlander", "Jessica Jones", "Westworld") and also Tara Nicole Weyr ("The Good Doctor", "The Wilds", "Fear the Walking Dead"). With writing by Robin Veith, Nick Antosca, Elise Brown, Brett Johnson, and David Matthews. Produced by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom. Executive produced by Jessica Biel, Nick Antosca, Robin Veith, Alex Hedlund, Michelle Purple, and Michael Uppendahl. Hulu will debut the Candy series streaming starting on May 9th, 2022 coming soon this spring. Who's curious about watching this?