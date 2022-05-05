Jo Koy Goes Home in Filipino-American Comedy 'Easter Sunday' Trailer

"Moments like these are few and far between - let's enjoy it!" There's movies for almost every other holiday, now we finally have an Easter movie! Universal has revealed the first official trailer for Easter Sunday, the new comedy starring stand up comic Jo Koy, directed by comedy mastermind Jay Chandrasekhar (of Super Troopers, Club Dread, Beerfest, The Babymakers). Set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy will be based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. It's described as a love letter to his Filipino-American community. Easter Sunday features an all-star comedic cast with Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, the Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, Lydia Gaston, Asif Ali, Rodney To, Eugene Cordero, Jay Chandrasekhar, Tiffany Haddish, and Lou Diamond Phillips. Looks like another Judd Apatow movie where a real comedian plays himself and deal with his crazy family.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jay Chandrasekhar's Easter Sunday, direct from YouTube:

Stand-up comedy sensation Jo Koy (known for his specials Jo Koy: In His Elements, Jo Koy: Comin’ in Hot) stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family, in this love letter to his Filipino-American community. Easter Sunday is directed by American comedy filmmaker Jay Chandrasekhar (member of the the Broken Lizard troupe), director of the films Puddle Cruiser, Super Troopers, Club Dread, Dukes of Hazzard, Beerfest, The Babymakers, and Super Troopers 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Ken Cheng (series Wilfred, Betas). Produced by Rideback's Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Universal will release Jay Chandrasekhar's Easter Sunday in theaters nationwide starting on August 5th, 2022 later this summer. First impression? Any funny or not?