Joe Cole in New Trailer for Win-the-Truck Drama 'One of These Days'

"I'm not taking my hands off the truck, man." BritFlicks has revealed an official UK trailer for an indie film titled One of These Days, set in a small town in America, made by a German filmmaker named Bastian Günther. This first premiered in 2020 at the Berlin Film Festival but has never been released since then and still doesn't have a US release set yet. One of These Days follows competitors at one of these "Hands On" events where people have to keep their hand on a car to win it, which is a crazy thing to do but people are really desperate and "need" that truck. In a town in Texas, an annual endurance contest to win a pickup truck promises thrilling entertainment to spectators and the chance of a lifetime to participants, but ends in real tragedy. This stars Carrie Preston, Joe Cole, Callie Hernandez, Lucy Faust, Devyn A. Tyler, Ritchie Montgomery, Jesse C. Boyd, and Cullen Moss. Honestly it all still looks cruel and depressing.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ poster) for Bastian Günther's One of These Days, on BritFlicks' YouTube:

You can rewatch the early promo trailer for Günther's One of These Days here, to see even more footage.

In a small US southern town, the annual "Hands On" endurance contest offers the chance of a lifetime to win a brand-new pickup truck. Each contestant has their own reasons for entering, but the true cost of the competition is higher than it appears. One of These Days is both written & directed by German filmmaker Bastian Günther, director of the films Autopilots, Houston, and California City (aka Das Leben nach der Neutronenbombe) previously, as well as a few other short films. This one originally premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival a few years ago, and it also went on to play at the Zurich, Nashville, and San Diego Film Festivals. BritFlicks will debut Günther's One of These Days in UK cinemas starting on April 1st, 2022 this spring. There's still no US release date set for this one yet - stay tuned. Anyone still want to watch the film?