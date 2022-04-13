Joe Locke & Kit Connor in Young Love 'Heartstopper' Series Trailer

"You ever feel like you're only doing things because everyone else is, and you're scared to change?" Netflix has revealed the official trailer for an indie series titled Heartstopper, a cute LGBTQ romance series based on the young adult graphic novel series. "Love meets doubt. Fear meets joy. Boy meets boy. Heartstopper - an eight chapter story about life, love and everything in between." Teenagers Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series. Joe Locke and Kit Connor star as Charlie and Nick, respectively, and the rest of the ensemble cast includes Joseph Balderrama, Sebastian Croft, Yasmin Finney, Fisayo Akinade, Jenny Walser, Chetna Pandya, William Gao, Rhea Norwood, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, and Alan Turkington. This looks like it has some nice style and good vibes - and doesn't look as cheesy as most Netflix series usually do.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alice Oseman's Heartstopper, direct from YouTube:

Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to develop their most authentic selves. Heartstopper is a series created by Alice Oseman, based on her own young adult graphic novel series of the same name. Featuring episodes directed by the Welsh filmmaker Euros Lyn, director of the movies Diwrnod Hollol Mindblowing Heddiw, The Library Suicides, and Dream Horse previously, as well as lots of TV work over the years including "Doctor Who".. All of the episodes are also written by Alice Oseman. Produced by Zorana Piggott; executive produced by Hakan Kousetta, Jamie Laurenson, and Patrick Walters. Netflix will debut the Heartstopper series streaming in the UK starting on April 22nd, 2022 coming soon. Who's intrigued?