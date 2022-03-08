Joey Ally & Bruce Dern in Texas Political Comedy 'The Hater' Trailer

"I don't know what you're up to… why are you running, really?" Vertical Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for an awkward new political comedy called The Hater, written and directed by and starring Joey Ally. After losing her job on a Senate campaign, a liberal environmentalist returns to her conservative Texas hometown to regroup. Upon learning her school bully is running for state legislature, she creates an ​elaborate scheme to go undercover as his opponent also on the Republican ticket with the ultimate goal of forcing a Democratic victory. It's hard to tell which way this film leans - is it trying to mock liberals and say they don't get it, ending with conservatives being the "nice guy" (which we all know is bullshit)? Or is it trying to say that no one really understands the other side and it shouldn't be a left vs. right battle? Hard to tell. Hopefully the latter. In addition to Ally, the cast includes Bruce Dern, Meredith Hagner, D'Angelo Lacy, Ali Larter Ian Harding, and Nora Dunn. This seems a bit cringe, but uh why not have some fun?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joey Ally's The Hater, direct from YouTube:

Dorothy (Joey Ally), a liberal environmentalist speechwriter on a U.S. Senate campaign, loses her job after a protest gone wrong. Wanting to get in on the action where it's "really" happening (and, jobless), she returns to her conservative Texas hometown where she learns that her Republican childhood bully is running for state legislature. In this town, only Republicans can win, so obviously the only thing to do is go undercover and run against him as a Republican herself. It's perfectly constitutional. Unable to hide her feelings on the campaign trail, even as she plays a bigger role, Dorothy discovers that good vs. evil isn't necessarily as simple as left vs. right. The Hater is both written and directed by American filmmaker Joey Alley, making her feature directorial debut after a few other shorts previously. Produced by Thomas Benski, Adrienne Childress, Daniel Crown, Tory Lenosky. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will release The Hater direct-to-VOD starting March 18th, 2022 this month.