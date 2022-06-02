Joey King in Rapunzel Action Film Remix Titled 'The Princess' Trailer

"I'll never stop… until I'm holding your still beating heart." 20th Century Studios has revealed an official trailer for a new action film titled The Princess, a sort of action remix of Rapunzel (and other similar Disney princess stories). The ultimate feminist "update" on these classics, by having her fight back and kick ass. I guess. It's produced by Neal H. Moritz of the Fast and the Furious franchise. When a strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must save the kingdom. Joey King stars, with Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, and Veronica Ngo; directed by Vietnamese filmmaker Le-Van Kiet (Furie, The Requin, The Ancestral). This looks super cheesy, which is probably why they are dumping it direct-to-Hulu instead of in theaters. But it might still be entertaining? Bow to no one.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Le-Van Kiet's The Princess, direct from 20th's YouTube:

An action-packed fight to the death set in a fairy tale world, The Princess stars Emmy Award nominee Joey King as a beautiful, strong-willed princess who refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, and is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father's castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom. The Princess is directed by Vietnamese filmmaker Le-Van Kiet, director of many films including Dust of Life, House in the Alley, Gentle, The Rich Woman, Furie, The Requin, and The Ancestral previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Lustig & Jake Thornton. It's produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, and Derek Kolstad. Executive produced by Joey King and Guy Riedel. 20th Century Studios will debut Le-Van Kiet's The Princess streaming on Hulu exclusively starting on July 1st, 2022 this summer. Who's down?