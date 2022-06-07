John Cho & Mia Isaac in Road Trip Drama 'Don't Make Me Go' Trailer

"You have a fire inside you, Wally. Life is gonna pull some moves to try & put it out." Amazon Prime Video has revealed an official trailer for Don't Make Me Go, an indie drama from filmmaker Hannah Marks (also of Mark, Mary & Some Other People). This is premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival this month, hence the new trailer arriving just before it debuts at the fest soon. It'll be out to watch in July for everyone else. When a single father to a teenage daughter learns that he has a fatal brain tumor, he takes her on a road trip to find the mother who abandoned her years before and to try to teach her everything she might need over the rest of her life. "A wholly original, emotional and surprising journey, Don't Make Me Go explores the unbreakable, eternal bond between a father and daughter" as they embark on a road trip from California to New Orleans. John Cho co-stars with Mia Isaac, plus Kaya Scodelario, Josh Thomson, Otis Dhanji, Stefania LaVie Owen, Mitchell Hope, Jen Van Epps, & Elizabeth Hawthorne, with Jemaine Clement. This looks sweet and sad, yet wholesome and uplifting with this father-daughter story.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Hannah Marks' Don't Make Me Go, direct from YouTube:

When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago. A wholly original, emotional and surprising journey, Don’t Make Me Go explores the unbreakable, eternal bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humor along for the ride. Don't Make Me Go is directed by American actor / filmmaker Hannah Marks, director of the films After Everything and Mark, Mary & Some Other People previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Vera Herbert. This one is premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival this month. Prime Video will release Marks' Don't Make Me Go streaming on Prime Video starting July 15th, 2022 later this summer. Who's interested in watching this?