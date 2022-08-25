Jon Hamm is Fletch in Crime Comedy 'Confess, Fletch' Official Trailer

"You're a bit of a shady character, Mr. Fletcher." Paramount has unveiled an official trailer for the comedy Confess, Fletch, another new movie about the LA Times reporter Irwin M. "Fletch" Fletcher. The original is a comedy from 1985 called Fletch starring Chevy Chase. This movie is another adaptation of a different book by Gregory Mcdonald featuring the same kooky reporter character. After becoming the prime suspect in multiple murders, Fletch strives to prove his innocence while simultaneously searching for his fiancé's stolen art collection. Paramount will be releasing this new Confess, Fletch in theaters and on digital to watch at home at the same time this September, which almost seems like they're dumping it. But this looks good, no? In this one, Jon Hamm stars as Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher, with a cast including Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, Roy Wood Jr., John Slattery, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo, Annie Mumolo. He's no Chevy Chase, but Hamm's performance looks like the best part about it, the rest doesn't look so hot.

Here's the first official trailer for Greg Mottola's Confess, Fletch, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

In this delightful comedy romp, Jon Hamm stars as the roguishly charming and endlessly troublesome Fletch, who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. The only way to prove his innocence? Find out which of the long list of suspects is the culprit - from the eccentric art dealer and a missing playboy to a crazy neighbor and Fletch’s Italian girlfriend. Crime, in fact, has never been this disorganized. Confess, Fletch is directed by American comedy filmmaker Greg Mottola, director of the films The Daytrippers, Superbad, Adventureland, Paul, and Keeping Up with the Joneses previously. The screenplay is written by Zev Borow and Greg Mottola, adapted from the novel by Gregory McDonald. Produced by Bill Block, Jon Hamm, and Connie Tavel. Paramount will debut Confess, Fletch in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 16th, 2022 coming soon. How does that look?