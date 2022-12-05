Jonah Hill & Eddie Murphy in Teaser Trailer for 'You People' Comedy

"What I'm saying is I love your daughter, and I would make a good husband." Netflix has revealed the first look teaser trailer for You People, a new comedy film made by the creator / writer of "Black-ish" - Kenya Barris. He teams up with Jonah Hill, the two of them co-wrote the screenplay for this one, to deliver this comedy on Netflix in late January. A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris. Jonah Hill & Lauren London stars as the main couple, confronting societal expectations and generational differences with their families. The full cast includes Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, and Mike Epps. This almost seems like it'll be twist on a Guess Who's Coming to Dinner or Meet the Parents, with modern comedy about this relationship.

Here's the main teaser trailer for Kenya Barris' You People, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A couple (Jonah Hill & Lauren London) falls in love and find themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families (Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny) clashing cultures, in this ensemble comedy. You People is directed by talented American writer / filmmaker Kenya Barris, making his feature directorial debut after years as a writer & producer in TV, mainly on the shows "Black-ish", "Next Top Model", and "Grown-ish". The screenplay is written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris. Produced by Kevin Misher, Jonah Hill, Kenya Barris. Netflix will debut Hill & Barris' You People film streaming on Netflix starting January 27th, 2023 next month. First impression? Funny?