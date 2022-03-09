Josh Brolin in Supernatural Sci-Fi Mystery Series 'Outer Range' Trailer

"I'm asking you to come down here and explain yourself - because this world here isn't quite adding up." Amazon has unveiled the first teaser trailer for a sneaky sci-fi mystery series titled Outer Range, that's premiering on Prime Video for streaming in April. Created by Brian Watkins. So what's going on in this one? The series follows a rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. "A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown." It all comes to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture. Josh Brolin stars as Royal, with an ensemble cast including Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Imogen Poots, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Matthew Maher, and Will Patton. Whoa! This looks like an update / reboot of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, about a family breaking down when they find something from… out there. So intriguing.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Prime Video's series Outer Range, from YouTube:

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of a neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed. Outer Range is created by Brian Watkins. Episode directors have not been announced yet. It's produced by Trevor Baker, Naledi Jackson, and Andrew Balek. Amazon will debut Outer Range streaming on Prime Video starting April 15th, 2022.