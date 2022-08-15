Josh Duhamel is 'The Flying Bandit' in Crime Comedy 'Bandit' Trailer

"Anyone seen this guy?" Quiver Distribution has revealed an official trailer for a true story crime thriller titled Bandit, about the story of "The Flying Bandit" who robbed over 50 banks in his lifetime. This one is landing direct-to-VOD and in a few theaters in September, despite not hitting any films festivals before. The movie is based on the true life story of Gilbert Galvan Jr. (also known as "The Flying Bandit"). Galvan escaped from a Michigan prison and crossed the border into Canada. Up there he creates a new identity and falls in love, leading him to rob 59 banks and jewelry stores while being chased by a police task force. He still holds a record for the most consecutive robberies in Canadian history. Josh Duhamel stars as Gilbert / Robert, with a cast including Elisha Cuthbert, Nestor Carbonell, Mel Gibson, and Haley Webb. This is a very hyper, fast-paced trailer which doesn't really setup or sell this movie that well. There's nothing about this that really stands out, except he seems to be a master of disguise and quick changes. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Allan Ungar's Bandit, direct from YouTube:

Gilbert Galvan Jr (Josh Duhamel), a charming criminal, escapes from prison and assumes a new identity. After falling in love with Andrea (Elisha Cuthbert), a caring social worker he can’t provide for, he turns to robbing banks and discovers that he’s exceptionally good at it. Addicted to the rush and money, he turns to loan shark and gangster Tommy Kay (Mel Gibson) for bigger opportunities. Based on the true story of The Flying Bandit. Bandit is directed by Canadian filmmaker Allan Ungar, director of the films Tapped Out and Gridlocked previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Kraig Wenman, adapted from the book about "The Flying Bandit" by Robert Knuckle. Quiver will release Ungar's Bandit in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 23rd, 2022 coming soon. Who's interested in watching?