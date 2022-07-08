Juliette Binoche & Morgan Freeman in 'Paradise Highway' Film Trailer

"We're in this together." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for Paradise Highway, a thriller from filmmaker Anna Gutto making her feature directorial debut. This is premiering at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival, strangely, before being dumped onto VOD at the end of this month. It's described as a "riveting thriller set in the trucking industry and its seamy underbelly of human trafficking." A truck driver has been forced to smuggle illicit cargo to save her brother from a deadly prison gang. With FBI operatives hot on her trail, Sally's conscience is challenged when the final package turns out to be a teenage girl. The impressive cast features Juliette Binoche as the truck driver (really?! but she pulls it off!!), Morgan Freeman as an FBI agent, plus Hala Finley, Cameron Monaghan, Frank Grillo, and Christiane Seidel. They really made an epic movie out of a crime thriller, my goodness! Almost sounds like The Dark Knight theme in this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Anna Gutto's Paradise Highway, direct from YouTube:

Academy Award winners Juliette Binoche & Morgan Freeman lead this riveting thriller set in the trucking industry and its involvement in the seamy underbelly of human trafficking. When her brother's life is threatened, Sally (Binoche), a truck driver, reluctantly agrees to smuggle illicit cargo: a girl named Leila (Hala Finley). As Sally and Leila begin a danger-fraught journey traveling across state lines, a dogged FBI operative (Freeman) sets out on their trail, determined to do whatever it takes to terminate a human-trafficking operation — and bring Sally and Leila to safety. Paradise Highway is both written and directed by writer / filmmaker Anna Gutto, making her feature directorial debut after a number of other short films previously. Produced by Georgia Bayliff, Claudia Bluemhuber, and Mike Leahy. Lionsgate will debut Gutto's Paradise Highway in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 29th, 2022 later this month. Interested?