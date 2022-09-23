Kaitlyn Dever in 'Romeo & Juliet' Update Titled 'Rosaline' Main Trailer

"I was trying to steal him back! There's a difference." Hulu has revealed the official trailer for a romantic comedy film titled Rosaline, a new twist on Shakespeare's classic Romeo & Juliet. This sounds fun and best of all - it's from the screenwriters of 500 Days of Summer and The Fault in Our Stars, and made by the director of Yes God Yes, all of which are outstanding films. Rosaline is a comedic retelling of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," told from the point of view of Romeo's jilted ex, Rosaline, the woman that Romeo first claims to love before he falls for Juliet. She gets jealous and "schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy." The film stars Kaitlyn Dever as Rosaline, along with Bradley Whitford, Minnie Driver, Christopher McDonald, Sean Teale, Henry Hunter Hall, and Nico Hiraga; plus Isabela Merced & Kyle Allen as Juliet & Romeo. This looks quite fun, and Dever is always great in everything. Check it out.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Karen Maine's Rosaline, direct from YouTube:

The love story you know, the ex you don't. Rosaline is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story "Romeo & Juliet," told from the perspective of Juliet's cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeo's recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy. Rosaline is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Karen Maine, making her second feature after directing Yes, God, Yes previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, based on the novel by Rebecca Serle; and inspired by William Shakespeare. It's produced by Dan Cohen and Shawn Levy. Hulu will debut Rosaline streaming on Hulu starting on October 14th, 2022 this fall. Want to watch this?