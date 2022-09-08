Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson in Time Travel Film 'Meet Cute' Trailer

"You ever have a night like this ever in your entire life?" Peacock has revealed an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Meet Cute, a time travel film the latest from director Alex Lehmann (of Blue Jay, Paddleton). This is getting a streaming release directly on Peacock in just a few weeks, another good way to try and get people to subscribe to watch this one. What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner? The film follows Manhattan-native Sheila who discovers a time machine in a nail salon and uses it to continually fix elements of a date she had the previous night with Gary. Then she goes a bit too far. Starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson as the meet cuters, with Deborah S. Craig, Sierra Fisk, and Rock Kohli. Another time travel romcom evolution following Palm Springs, this looks cute and clever and entertaining. Seems like a fun one.

Here's the first official trailer for Alex Lehmann's Meet Cute, direct from YouTube:

When Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) meet, it’s love at first sight - until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man. Meet Cute is directed by indie writer / filmmaker Alex Lehmann, director of the indie films Blue Jay, Paddleton, and Acidman previously, as well as the documentary film Asperger's Are Us. The screenplay is written by Noga Pnueli (of The Last Days of TJ Staggs). It's produced by Akiva Goldsman, Santosh Govindaraju, Gregory Lessans, Dan Reardon, and Rachel Reznick. Universal will debut Lehmann's Meet Cute streaming on Peacock starting September 21st, 2022 coming soon. Who wants to watch this?