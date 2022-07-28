Kate Bosworth & Justin Long in Trailer for 'House of Darkness' Thriller

"You still don't understand what's going on, do you?" Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for a dark comedy horror thriller from filmmaker Neil LaBute titled House of Darkness, arriving in select theaters in September. This is the second new film from LaBute out this year, he also has the erotic thriller Out of the Blue opening in August just before this one. Driving home to her secluded estate after meeting at a local bar, a player out to score believes that his beautiful, mysterious date will be just another casual hook-up. While getting acquainted, their flirtation turns playful, sexy, and sinister. Hoping to get lucky, his luck may have just run out, as strange things begin to happen. The film stars Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, with Gia Crovatin and Lucy Walters. The trailer reveals that this is a "reimagining of Bram Stoker's timeless tale" meaning, uh, Dracula - so it's another vampire twist like so many other films this year (see: Day Shift, First Kill, etc). But it also looks like Promising Young Woman mashed up with Dracula which isn't a bad concept.

Here's the first official trailer for Neil LaBute's House of Darkness, direct from YouTube:

House of Darkness follows a man who drives a woman home after they meet over drinks in a local bar. When she invites him into her home for a nightcap, however, the evening doesn't follow the familiar path toward seduction. Doors creak and lights flicker and go out as the man keeps pushing for romance, even when unexpected occurrences offset his attempts at a romantic connection with this mysterious object of his desire. House of Darkness is both written and directed by American indie playwright / filmmaker Neil LaBute, director of many movies including In the Company of Men, Your Friends and Neighbors, Nurse Betty, Possession, The Shape of Things, The Wicker Man, Oh! Squints 1-3, Lakeview Terrace, Death at a Funeral, Some Velvet Morning, Dirty Weekend, House of Darkness, and also this year's Out of the Blue. Produced by Daryl Freimark, Tim Harms, Shaun Sanghani. Saban will debut LaBute's House of Darkness in select US theaters on September 9th, 2022, then on VOD starting September 13th this fall. Interested?