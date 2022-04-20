Katey Sagal in Brea Grant's Country Music Horror 'Torn Hearts' Trailer

"Which one of you is better?" Blumhouse has revealed an official trailer for a new film titled Torn Hearts, directed by the very talented actress & filmmaker Brea Grant. This is her third feature film so far and she's getting even better with each and every one. "Things are headed south in Torn Hearts as a country music duo in Nashville meet their idol only to find out it isn't quite the dream they imagined….How far would you go for your dreams?" That's the intro. The film follows a country music duo from Nashville who seek out the private mansion of their idol and end up in a twisted series of horrors that force them to confront the limits they'd go for their dreams. The film stars Katey Sagal and Abby Quinn, with Alexxis Lemire, Joshua Leonard, and Shiloh Fernandez. This doesn't sound like horror, but oh it definitely is. It's a very clever spin on music celebrities with some stylish scares and dark twists. I really dig this - definitely worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brea Grant's Torn Hearts, direct from YouTube:

Blumhouse TV and EPIX present this cautionary tale of a rise to stardom set in the iconic Nashville Country Music scene. Two friends, rising artists on the brink of a big break, will do just about anything to realize their dream – including a pilgrimage to the legendary and reclusive Harper Dutch's (Golden Globe winner Katey Sagal) mansion in the hopes she’ll record a song with them. While their life-long idol seems intent to help, the visit devolves into a twisted series of mental and physical torment as the pair discover Harper – and each other – may have other motives. With no other choice and desperate to record a song, the duo must go to dangerous lengths to prove their dedication to their dream of becoming Nashville's next country music stars Torn Hearts is directed by American actress / writer / director Brea Grant, director of the films Best Friends Forever and 12 Hour Shift previously. The screenplay is by Rachel Koller Croft. Blumhouse will debut Torn Hearts streaming via EPIX starting May 20th, 2022 this summer. Interested?