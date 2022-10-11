Katie Parker & Rahul Kohli Head to the Afterlife in 'Next Exit' Trailer #2

"I want my life to mean something… I don't want to hate life, I want to embrace what's next." Don't we all… Magnolia Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled Next Exit, which premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival this summer. The film marks the feature debut of indie producer Mali Elfman, who is friends with Karen Gillan and has been producing tons of great indie films over the past few years. When a research scientist makes national news proving she can track people into the afterlife, Rose sees a way out and Teddy sees his chance to finally make it mean something. These two strangers, both harboring dark secrets, race to join the doctor's contentious study and leave "this life" behind. While Rose is haunted by a ghostly presence that she can't outrun, Teddy is forced to confront his past. As these two misfits quarrel their way across the country, they're forced to reckon with what is really driving them. This still really reminds me of The Discovery, such a similar story in almost every way. This stars Katie Parker, Rahul Kohli, Rose Mciver, Tongayi Chirisa, Tim Griffin, Diva Zappa, Nico Evers-Swindell, and Karen Gillan. I'm curious to see this, definitely has a very smart indie vibe to it. Should be worth a watch.

Here's the main official trailer for Mali Elfman's Next Exit, direct from Magnolia's YouTube:

You can rewatch the fest teaser trailer for Mali Elfman's Next Exit here, to view the first look again.

Tribeca's festival intro: The widespread acceptance of ghosts has led to Life Beyond, a radical scientific study based in San Francisco and launched by Dr. Stevenson (Karen Gillan), through which volunteers can commit pain-free suicide. After all, what's left to fear about the afterlife? In New York City, two ready-to-die strangers, Rose (Katie Parker) and Teddy (Rahul Kohli), randomly end up sharing a rental car for a cross-country trip to their respective Life Beyond appointments. Friction gradually gives way to a deep emotional connection they've both needed, one that allows Rose and Teddy to confront personal traumas and embrace the kind of love they’ve each previously rejected. Unfortunately, their dates with death loom. Next Exit is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Mali Elfman, making her feature directorial debut after directing a segment of the Fun Size horror anthology, plus a few other short films. It's produced by Derek Bishé, Mali Elfman, and Narineh Hacopian. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia Pics will debut Elfman's Next Exit in select US theaters + on VOD starting on November 4th, 2022 this fall. For more info, visit the film's official site. Who wants to watch?