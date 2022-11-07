Kelvin Harrison Jr. & Lucy Boynton in Acclaimed 'Chevalier' Trailer

"One day the whole world will know me… and of course the music will be spectacular." Searchlight Pics has revealed the first official trailer for Chevalier, an acclaimed indie drama that already premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last month. It's now schedule to open in theaters in April 2023, which means it might also show up at Sundance. The film stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a "tour de force performance" as real life composer Joseph Bologne, "Chevalier" de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne rises to great heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette and her court. Ouch. This also stars Lucy Boynton as Antoinette, Samara Weaving, Minnie Driver, Marton Csokas, Sian Clifford, Alec Newman, Ronke Adekoluejo, and Alex Fitzalan. This earned some rave reviews at TIFF and I'm really looking forward to catching up with it. What an electrifying & rousing trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Williams' Chevalier, direct from YouTube:

Based on the incredible true story of famed composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) herself and her court. Chevalier is directed by filmmaker Stephen Williams, director of the films Soul Survivor and Shadow Zone: My Teacher Ate My Homework, plus tons of TV recently including episodes of "Crossing Jordan", "Lost", "Zero Hour", "Person of Interest", "The Walking Dead", "How to Get Away with Murder", "Ray Donovan", "Counterpart", "Westworld", & "Watchmen" previously. The screenplay is written by Stefani Robinson. Produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Dianne McGunigle, and Stefani Robinson. This first premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this year. Searchlight Pictures opens Williams' Chevalier in select US theaters starting on April 7th, 2023 early next spring. First impression? Anyone interested?