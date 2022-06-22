Kevin Bacon in First Teaser for LGBTQ Slasher Horror 'They/Them'

"This is a safe space… for everyone." Peacock has revealed the first teaser trailer for a new horror comedy slasher film called They/Them, a reference to the "they/them" pronounces from the LGBTQ community. This film marks the directorial debut of an acclaimed screenwriter named John Logan (Gladiator, The Last Samurai, The Aviator, Sweeney Todd, Rango, Hugo, Skyfall, Spectre, Alien: Covenant), with Jason Blum of Blumhouse producing. They/Them is an empowering slasher film starring an ensemble cast with Carrie Preston, Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Anna Lore, Monique Kim, Darwin del Fabro, Cooper Koch, and Austin Crute. Plus, of course, Kevin Bacon as the camp counselor. When a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp, a religious conversion camp, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they're going to survive the horrors of the camp. I dig the literal slash in this slasher teaser trailer - all this footage got my attention… Curious to see more from it.

Here's the first teaser trailer for John Logan's They/Them, direct from Peacock's YouTube:

When a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp - a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) - they are promised a “new sense of freedom” by the end of the week. But as the counselors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they’re going to survive the horrors of the camp. They/Them is both written and directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan, making his directorial debut with this film; he has also written the scripts for Gladiator, The Last Samurai, The Aviator, Sweeney Todd, Rango, Coriolanus, Hugo, Skyfall, Spectre, Genius, and Alien: Covenant previously. Produced by Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions, and Michael Aguilar. NBC / Universal will debut Logan's They/Them streaming on Peacock TV starting on August 5th, 2022 coming up this summer. Look any good? Who wants to watch?