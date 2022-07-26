Kevin Hart & Mark Wahlberg Get Wild in Comedy 'Me Time' Trailer

"Every parent's dream is to spend a week without their family" Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for Me Time, a new comedy from writer / director John Hamburg (of Along Came Polly, I Love You Man, Why Him?). Who's ready for another absurd and crazy Kevin Hart Netflix project?? When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his family is away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Mark Wahlberg co-stars with Kevin Hart, and a huge ensemble cast including Regina Hall, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Jimmy O. Yang, plus John Amos, Anna Maria Horsford, Andrew Santino, Deborah S. Craig, Naomi Ekperigin, and Drew Droege. This looks so stupid, there's no way to not admit this about it, especially when they get into this wingsuit scene at the end. This is campy 90s crap that wasn't supposed to be in movies anymore… Ugh.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Hamburg's Me Time, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Me Time is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker John Hamburg, director of the films Safe Men, Along Came Polly, I Love You Man, and Why Him? previously, and a writer on scripts for Meet the Parents, Zoolander 1 & 2, Meet the Fockers, Night School. It's produced by John Hamburg, Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley. Netflix will release Hamburg's new comedy Me Time streaming exclusively on Netflix starting August 26th, 2022 later this summer. So does this look funny or not at all? Anyone want to watch this?