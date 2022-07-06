First Trailer for Kevin Smith's Sequel 'Clerks III' with Dante & Randal

"Everything in the script is something either me, or someone I know, said." The boys are back… again! For a third time! Lionsgate has revealed the first official trailer for Kevin Smith's Clerks III, another sequel to his iconic B&W Clerks indie film that premiered at Sundance in 1994. Kevin Smith writes and directs, again, and brings back the classic cast for one more adventure: Brian O'Halloran as Dante Hicks and Jeff Anderson as Randal Graves, the Quick Stop store clerks, return with a cast including Marilyn Ghigliotti, Rosario Dawson, and Trevor Fehrman. Plus of course Jason Mewes as Jay & Kevin Smith as Silent Bob. Another meta story from KS: after surviving a heart attack, Randal decides to make a movie with Dante about their lives at the Quick Stop convenience store. Some of you may have forgotten that Clerks II was actually pretty good, and this looks like it will be harmless fun. You know you will watch this trailer anyway.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser posters) for Kevin Smith's Clerks III, direct from YouTube:

Dante, Elias, and Jay and Silent Bob are enlisted by Randal after a heart attack to make a movie about the convenience store that started it all. Clerks III is both written and directed by iconic American filmmaker Kevin Smith, director of the films Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jersey Girl, Clerks II, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Cop Out, Red State, Tusk, Yoga Hosers, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot previously. It's produced by Liz Destro, Jordan Monsanto, Kevin Smith. Lionsgate will debut Smith's Clerks III in select US theaters starting in September 2022. It will also screen around the country in "The Convenience Tour" in Sep & Oct - check for cities & tickets on the film's official website.