Kooky New Red Band Trailer for French Dark Comedy 'Bloody Oranges'

"Be scandalous." Whoa! This trailer is not for the faint of heart. Dark Star Pictures has debuted one final red band trailer for a "shockingly" dark comedy film titled Bloody Oranges, originally known as Oranges Sanguines in French. This premiered at last year's Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight section, and it also played at Fantastic Fest; it already opened in US theaters back in March. You won't be ready for what this shows! The film is about a retired couple who enter a dance contest, a corrupt politician caught evading paying his taxes, a girl eager to lose her virginity, and a lawyer obsessed with social status - a seemingly benign look into these daily lives goes haywire in this shocking black comedy. The director reveals that, "the film speaks of actual events which I read about in the newspapers." There's a quote in here that talks about how it shows the "unspeakable". Starring Alexandre Steiger, Christophe Paou, and Lilith Grasmug. This looks as wacky and as crazy and as F-ed up as any movie can be! Don't miss it - arriving on VOD soon.

Here's the US red band trailer for Jean-Christophe Meurisse's Bloody Oranges, direct from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first official US trailer for Bloody Oranges here, to see the first look again.

Simultaneously in the film, a retired couple overwhelmed by debt tries to win a dance contest, while the minister of economy is suspected of tax evasion, and a teenage girl eager to lose her virginity encounters a sexual maniac, while a young lawyer attempts to climb the social ladder. When the shoe drops, the winner won’t necessarily be the one we expected… Bloody Oranges, originally known as Oranges Sanguines in French, is directed by French filmmaker Jean-Christophe Meurisse, director of the films One of Us and Apnée previously. The screenplay is also by Jean-Christophe Meurisse in collaboration with Amélie Philippe & Yohann Gloaguen. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Midnight section. It already opened in France late last year. Dark Star will debut Meurisse's Bloody Oranges in select US theaters on March 18th, 2022 then on VOD starting April 19th this spring. Anyone curious to watch?