Korean Action Film 'Spiritwalker' Trailer About a Man with Amnesia

"Who are you?" "Who do you think I am?" Well Go USA has revealed a new official US trailer for a Korean action film titled Spiritwalker, made by filmmaker Yoon Jae-keun. This one already opened in theaters in Korea last year and originally premiered at the 2020 Sitges Film Festival. After waking up from a car crash unable to remember anything about his life, a man begins regaining consciousness in a new body every 12 hours. Now, he must piece together his identity, all while evading attacks from pursuing agents and deadly criminals alike. But with no memory—and no allies—his time is running out. That sounds like a fun concept for a film! Spiritwalker stars former K-pop singer Yoon Kye-Sang, Park Yong-Woo, Lim Ji-Yeon, and Park Ji-Hwan. Don't write this off! It has some kick ass hand-to-hand action along with a clever concept. It might turn out to be another cheesy action movie, but looks like it will be seriously entertaining to watch.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Yoon Jae-keun's Spiritwalker, direct from YouTube:

Every twelve hours, a man wakes up in the body of a different person, not knowing where he is and unable to remember who he was originally. This wandering spirit then begins a desperate search for his own identity, where everything feels strange to him, including the mysterious woman who claims to recognize him, and the secret organization that has started to follow him. Spiritwalker, also under the same title in Korea, is both written and directed by Korean filmmaker Yoon Jae-keun, making his second feature after directing Heartbeat previously. Produced by Jang Won-seok. This already opened in cinemas in Korea last fall. Well Go USA will debut Spiritwalker direct-to-VOD / DVD starting April 12th, 2022 this spring. It's also available to watch streaming from the Hi-YAH! digital service right now. Who's interested in watching?