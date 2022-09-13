Kris Park Goes for Revenge in Action Thriller 'Other Monsters' Trailer

"You shouldn't believe anything anyone says, but you should believe what they do." "And what are you doing…?" Gravitas Ventures has revealed an official trailer for a revenge thriller titled Other Monsters, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Ben Lanoha. The film will be out to watch on VOD at the end of this month. Kris Park stars as Connor Holloway – a troubled ex-marine recently released from prison after being wrongfully convicted. He embarks on one last mission: to get even with the four men who robbed him of the only beautiful thing he'd ever had. The cast also includes Alexandra Holden, Anthony Herrern, Randall Malin, Cherie Julander, and Chloe Farnworth. Another of these dime-a-dozen action thriller films about tough guys being churned out & dumped on VOD these days. Nothing to see here, move along.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ben Lanoha's Other Monsters, direct from YouTube:

Wrongfully convicted, Connor Holloway (Kris Park) is recently released from prison after serving time for the murder of his lover. His first, and only, order of business: find and kill the true murderers. It’s not long before Connor comes face to face with Mary's sister, Laura. After subduing and disarming Laura, Connor manages to convince her that he was not Mary's killer, and she reluctantly agrees to join him on his quest for revenge. Other Monsters is both written and directed by newcomer producer / filmmaker Ben Lanoha, making his feature directorial debut with this after a few other short films previously. Produced by Jonathan Steven Green and Jahanara Saleh. Gravitas Ventures will debut Lanoha's Other Monsters film in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 30th, 2022 coming soon. Anyone interested in watching this one?