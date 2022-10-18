Kumail Nanjiani in Hulu's 'Welcome to Chippendales' Official Trailer

"Repeat after me: things are going incredibly well, and I'm not going to blow it." Hulu has debuted a full official trailer for Welcome To Chippendales, debuting this fall during Thanksgiving week. Yet another true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world's greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. There's so much to this story! Kumail Nanjiani stars as Steve, who ended up getting embroiled in murder and more crime years after starting the revue in 1979. Murray Bartlett co-stars as the producer / choreographer Nick De Noia, a charming, fast-talking New Yorker. De Noia helped transform Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become, but also ended up fighting with Banerjee about the business. The cast also features Annaleigh Ashford, Juliette Lewis, Andrew Rannells, Dan Stevens, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, with Nicola Peltz. This looks great!! What a story - bouncing from success to murder and everything inbetween.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Hulu's series Welcome To Chippendales, from YouTube:

The limited series tells the true story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. Across eight episodes, Welcome to Chippendales will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden saga behind the unique all-male revue club that became a cultural phenomenon. Welcome To Chippendales, formerly known as just Immigrant, is a series created by "Pam & Tommy" creator Robert Siegel - also showrunner and an executive producer. With episodes directed by TV director Matt Shakman ("You're the Worst", "The Good Wife", "It's Always Sunny", "WandaVision"). With writing by Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi. Executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Emily V. Gordon, and writers Rajiv Joseph, and Mehar Sethi. Inspired by the book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca. Hulu debuts the Welcome To Chippendales mini-series streaming on Hulu starting November 22nd, 2022 just in time for Thanksgiving week. Who's in??