Kunal Nayyar Finds Love in Sweet 'The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry' Trailer

"Pretty much every bad thing in life is a result of bad timing. Every good thing is a result of good timing." Vertical Ent. has revealed an official trailer for The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, an indie comedy about a bookstore owner. Arriving in limited theaters in October if anyone wants to give this a look. Adapted from the best-selling novel, A.J. Fikry's life is not turning out as he expected, and he hits emotional and financial rock bottom. He lives alone, his bookstore is in a sales slump, and his most valuable possession, a book of poems, has been stolen. But when a mysterious package appears, he soon discovers he has a second chance at life, and love. British actor Kunal Nayyar stars as the titular A.J. Fikry in this film, along with Lucy Hale, Christina Hendricks, Blaire Brown, Lauren Stamile, with David Arquette and Scott Foley. This one looks super sweet and especially wholesome, although a bit cheesy, but in a rather enjoyable way.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hans Canosa's The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, from YouTube:

Based on the NY Times best-selling novel, bookstore owner A.J. Fikry’s (Kunal Nayyar) life is not turning out as he expected as he struggles both emotionally and financially. After his wife’s tragic death, he feels lost and left behind in the rapidly evolving world of today. As he tries to keep his store afloat, he begins to drink his sorrows away ultimately hitting rock bottom when his most prized possession, a series of Edgar Allen Poe poems, are stolen. But when a mysterious package appears at the bookstore, the unexpected arrival gives Fikry a new lease on life, and love, that are greater than he ever imagined. The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry is directed by filmmaker Hans Canosa, director of the films Alma Mater, Conversations with Other Women, and Memoirs of a Teenage Amnesiac previously. The script is by Gabrielle Zevin, based on Zevin's own novel of the same name. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will debut The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry in select US theaters starting on October 7th, 2022.