'Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend' Trailer with Frank Grillo

"Tell me why you think that the world needs another luxury car." "It's perfection that I am after…" Always. Lionsgate has revealed the first official trailer for a film titled in full Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend, arriving direct-to-VOD on November 18th this month. I guess someone thought, oh hey look, Michael Mann is making a Ferrari movie, so we need to make a Lamborghini movie instead! Though this one is being dumped and won't make much of a splash, because the filmmaker behind it isn't that good - his biggest claim to fame is the film Crash, which everyone seems to hate. Lamborghini will – surprise, surprise – tell the life story of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of the famous Italian car manufacturer. Starring Frank Grillo as Ferruccio Lamborghini, with Mira Sorvino, Eliana Jones, Francesca De Martini, Luca Riemma, Giorgio Cantarini, and Gabriel Byrne as his rival Enzo Ferrari. This looks as cheesy and as obvious as any film can, with the rivalry and his pursuit of perfection being the main only focus in it.

First trailer + poster for Bobby Moresco's Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend, on YouTube:

Featuring Oscar winners Mira Sorvino and the screenwriter of Crash, this thrilling, high-speed biopic tells the story of genius auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini (Frank Grillo). All his life Ferruccio has dreamed of beating his longtime rival Enzo Ferrari (Gabriel Byrne)—and the upcoming Geneva grand prix could be his chance to blow past Ferrari for good. But can Ferruccio get his untested vehicle prepped for victory with the competition just months away? The race is on! Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend is both written and directed by American actor / producer / filmmaker Bobby Moresco (aka Robert Moresco), director of the movies One Eyed King, 10th & Wolf, and Bent previously, producer on Crash, "The Black Donnellys", "Millennium", and "Crash" series. Produced by Monika Bacardi, Allen Dam, Andrea Iervolino, and Danielle Maloni. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will release Lamborghini in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 18th, 2022 this fall. Look good?