Lana Condor is a High School Ghost in Comedy 'Boo, Bitch' Trailer

"I can stick around if I'm more famous in death, than in life." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for a new mini-series starring Lana Condor, who's taking on the high school romantic comedy subgenre like no other. After making three To All the Boys I've Loved movies, she's back for more at Netflix. It's titled Boo, Bitch (yes, that's really what it's called) and Netflix will release all eight of the episodes streaming this July. This isn't based on any books, but it sounds like it is. A high school senior who's lived her life safely under the radar seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning that she's a ghost. Scary, right?! Starring Lana Condor as Erika Vu, plus Zoe Colletti, Mason Versaw, Aparna Brielle, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Jason Genao. Unfortunately this looks as cringe as anything could look, not a single funny line in the entire trailer. Not the kind of ghost story we need now.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's mini-series Boo, Bitch, direct from YouTube:

"Live your best afterlife." Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who has lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost. Boo, Bitch is a new mini-series that is co-created and showrun by Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, King of the Hill) and Lauren Iungerich (On My Block, Awkward). It's also executive produced by Lana Condor, Jamie Dooner (On My Block), Jonathon Komack Martin (Deadpool) and Blake Goza (The Escort). Co-created and co-executive produced by Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak. No episode directors have been announced yet. Netflix will debut the Boo, Bitch mini-series streaming on Netflix starting on July 8th, 2022 this summer. Who's interested in watching this? Anyone?