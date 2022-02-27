'Last Exit: Space' Documentary Trailer Featuring Werner Herzog

"We should go as soon as we're capable of going." Discovery has revealed an official trailer for Last Exit: Space, a documentary film made by Rudolph Herzog. He is one of Werner Herzog's sons, and has been a filmmaker for years already, with a few other feature films so far and lots of TV documentaries. It seems the younger Herzog is exploring one of the few places Werner has not yet been to: space! Rudolph and Werner Herzog take us on an unforgettable journey into space and living beyond Earth as they look to answer the big question: How close are we to fulfilling our dream of becoming space colonists? The documentary is executive producer by Werner and features his narration as well. Which makes this a perfectly captivating and intriguing space exploration film to watch! There's nothing like listening to Werner ask, "Will we seek our destiny in the stars?" A good question! And I hope this film is critical about those billionaire jackasses.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rudolph Herzog's doc Last Exit: Space, direct from YouTube:

Filmmakers Rudolph and Werner Herzog take us on an unforgettable journey into space & living beyond Earth as they look to answer the big question: How close are we to fulfilling our dream of becoming space colonists? Over 7 billion humans walk this earth. Our resources are dwindling. Since time immemorial, we have looked up into the night sky wondering what's out there in the vast distance of space. There are over 100 billion planets in the Milky way alone. Could one of them be our future home…? Last Exit: Space is directed by award-winning filmmaker Rudolph Herzog, director of the doc Amundsen: Lost in the Arctic and How to Fake a War previously, as well as lots of TV docs. Produced by Gunpowder & Sky, Spring Films and Taglicht Media. Executive produced and narrated by Werner Herzog. Discovery will debut Herzog's Last Exit: Space streaming on discovery+ starting March 10th, 2022 coming soon. Ready to travel into space?