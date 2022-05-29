Laure Calamy in French Comedy 'My Donkey, My Lover & I' Trailer

"Come on, big boy, move!" Greenwich Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for a French adventure comedy titled My Donkey, My Lover & I, which is one of the most amusing English re-titles I've seen in a while. The original French title is Antoinette dans les Cévennes, and it already opened in France in late 2020. Finally arriving in the US soon this summer. Antoinette, a school teacher, is looking forward to her long planned summer holiday with her married lover Vladimir, the father of one of her pupils. When she learns that Vladimir has to cancel because his wife organized a surprise hiking vacation, Antoinette decides to follow their tracks, accompanied by a protective donkey named Patrick. Sounds like fun, right? Award-winning actress Laure Calamy stars as Antoinette, with a cast featuring Benjamin Lavernhe, Olivia Côte, Marc Fraize, and Louise Vidal. This looks extra kooky and very French, which is exactly why it's so much fun. I guess the donkey is a symbol for the men in her life? Perhaps don't watch this film on a date.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Caroline Vignal's My Donkey, My Lover & I, from YouTube:

Antoinette (Laure Calamy), a school teacher, is looking forward to her long planned summer holidays with her secret lover Vladimir, the father of one of her pupils. When learning that Vladimir cannot come because his wife organized a surprise trekking holiday in the Cévennes National Park with their daughter and a donkey to carry their load, Antoinette decides to follow their track, by herself, with Patrick, a protective donkey. My Donkey, My Lover & I, originally known as Antoinette dans les Cévennes (Antoinette in the Cevennes) in French, is directed by French filmmaker Caroline Vignal, making her second feature after directing Girlfriends previously. The screenplay is also written by Caroline Vignal, inspired by the book "Travels with a Donkey in the Cévennes" written by Robert Louis Stevenson. This initially premiered at various film festivals in Europe in early 2020. Greenwich Ent. will debut My Donkey, My Lover & I in select US theaters on June 17th, 2022, then on VOD starting August 30th later this summer. Who's interested?